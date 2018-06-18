Boy, 16, missing in Dublin since Friday

Gardaí are seeking the public's help to find 16-year-old Ahmed Salah.

Ahmed is missing from the Templeogue area in Dublin since Friday, June 15.

Ahmed is 182cm in height, medium build, brown eyes and black hair.

When last he was wearing black jeans, black shirt, dark grey jacket and a wool hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Terenure Garda Station on 01 666 6400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Digital Desk