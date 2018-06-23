Boy, 16, missing from Kilkenny hospital

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing 16-year-old Damien Cullen

Damien is missing from Kilkenny since June 22.

He was last seen in St Luke's Hospital, where he was a patient.

Damien is 5'6'', thin build with short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing an orange t-shirt, wine-coloured hoody, grey tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000 or any Garda Station.

Digital Desk