Boy, 14, missing from Meath last seen in Dublin

A 14-year-old boy from Meath is missing and was last seen in Dublin.

Jamie Walsh was last seen in the Clondalkin area of Dublin on the afternoon of April 12.

He is 5’ 4’’ tall, of slight build and with short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a tracksuit with a black jacket and black and white runners.

He is known to frequent the Tallaght and Clondalkin areas of Dublin.

Anyone who has seen Jamie or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600 or any Garda Station.

Digital Desk