Boy, 14, killed in Donegal crash

A 14-year-old boy has died following a road crash in Co Donegal.

It is believed he was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident yesterday evening.

Just before 6pm yesterday evening, emergency services were called to the scene of a single-vehicle collision at Tullyally near Redcastle in Donegal.

The area is around a 30 minute drive north of Derry.

A 14-year-old boy, who was the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was the sole occupant of the car at the time.

The boy is understood to be the eldest of a young family and had just completed second year.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic collision investigation and Gardaí are continuing their enquiries into the crash.

