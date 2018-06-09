Boy, 14, killed after losing control of car he was driving; Gardaí appeal for witnesses

Update 9.20am: Gardaí in Donegal are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash in Donegal.

A 14-year-old boy was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway following a single car crash at Tullyalley, Redcastle, Co Donegal between 5pm and 6pm yesterday.

A teenage boy was killed when the car he was driving lost control.

The 14-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Letterkenny General Hospital.

The stretch of road is closed for Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Buncrana Garda Station, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line or any Garda Station.

Letterkenny General Hospital.

Earlier: Boy, 14, killed in Donegal crash

A 14-year-old boy has died following a road crash in Co Donegal.

It is believed he was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident yesterday evening.

Just before 6pm yesterday evening, emergency services were called to the scene of a single-vehicle collision at Tullyally near Redcastle in Donegal.

The area is around a 30 minute drive north of Derry.

A 14-year-old boy, who was the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was the sole occupant of the car at the time.

The boy is understood to be the eldest of a young family and had just completed second year.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic collision investigation and Gardaí are continuing their enquiries into the crash.

- Digital Desk