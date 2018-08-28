Boy, 13, charged with Ana Kriegel murder sent forward for trial

By Tom Tuite

A 13-year-old boy accused of the murder of Kildare schoolgirl Anastasia Kriegel has been served with a book of evidence and sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, is charged with murdering the 14-year-old girl at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on May 14, contrary to common law.

He was the second boy to be charged over her death.

Anastasia Kriegel

He was served with a book of evidence at his sixth hearing, at the Children’s Court, on Tuesday.

He had been held in custody at the Oberstown detention centre in north Dublin since July 12, when he was charged, until last week when he was granted bail with strict conditions by the High Court.

The teen, dressed in a pink sweater and blue jeans, came into court with his mother who led him by the hand. He sat beside her and she clasped one of his hands in hers and caressed his face during the hearing in the Children’s Court.

State solicitor Alva O’Herlihy told Judge John Cheatle the case was listed for the service of a book of evidence.

Specific directions from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in relation to the teen’s age and confirming the case was to proceed had already been conveyed at an earlier stage.

The book of evidence was served on the teen in court by Detective Sergeant Damien Gannon and then handed over to defence solicitor David Powderly.

The State solicitor said the DPP consented to the boy being sent forward for trial on to the next sittings of the Central Criminal Court.

A date for his next hearing has yet to be allocated.

Judge Cheatle noted the book of evidence had been served and told the teen he was being sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court on bail with conditions set last week.

The teen stood up as he was given the usual alibi warning.

Judge Cheatle told him that if he intended to use an alibi or a witness putting him in a different place other than the time and location of the alleged offence he must tell the prosecution within 14 days.

The boy, clutching his bail bond, nodded and then said “okay”.

The judge then directed the prosecution to hand over videos of interviews to the defence.

He also agreed to Mr Powderly’s request to grant legal aid to include representation of both junior and senior counsel for the trial.

The teenager thanked the judge before leaving the courtroom holding hands with his mother.

Anastasia Kriegel

At his first hearing on July 12, at the Children’s Court, Detective Sergeant Gannon gave evidence of his arrest at the boy’s home that morning and being charged at Lucan garda station.

He had said the boy, “made no reply to the charge after caution”.

Special directions, necessary due to the boy’s age, had been obtained from the DPP, the court had been told.

His co-accused, now aged 14 but who was also aged 13 at the time of the girl’s death, is also on bail and due back in court on Thursday when it is expected he will also be served with a book of evidence and returned for trial.

He was the first to be charged with her murder and was remanded in custody in May but was released on bail at the start of this month.

It is understood the pair are the youngest to people in the history of the State to put on trial for the offence of murder.

Anastasia, known as Ana, who was adopted from Russia at the age of two, left her house in Leixlip, at about 5pm on May 14, however, she did not come home and gardai were alerted. Her body was found at the disused farmhouse three days later.

There has been no indication yet as to how either boy intends to plead.