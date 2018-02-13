Both parties in Irish Rail training dispute agree to refer issue to Labour Court

Both parties in the Irish Rail training dispute have agreed to refer the issue to the Labour Court.

They made the decision after 18 hours of discussions at the Workplace Relations Commission.

Unions say that the company is forcing a change to drivers' terms and conditions by making the training of new recruits compulsory, when it had previously been done on a voluntary basis.

Unions will conclude their ballots for strike action by February 28 and in the meantime Irish Rail has agreed to put a stay on mentoring.

Irish rail InterCity train.

