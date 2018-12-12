Boost for tourism as over 3 million trips to Ireland in last three months

The number of people travelling to Ireland from overseas increased over the months of July to September, when compared with the same period last year.

3.3 million trips were made to Ireland in that quarter - a rise of 7.6%, according to the Central Statistics Office.

The total amount spent here by overseas visitors rose from €2.2 billion to €2.4 billion.

Visitors stayed here for an average of 7.4 nights in that time, a slight drop from 7.6 in 2017.

Commenting on today’s CSO figures for the first nine months of 2018, Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said: “Today’s CSO figures are very strong, confirming that revenue from overseas visitors to Ireland grew by more than 7% during January-September 2018, approximately €270 million for the Irish economy compared with the first nine months in 2017.

"Total overseas arrivals grew by almost 7%.

"Within the total number of overseas visitors to Ireland, holiday visitors grew by +11% – that’s around 400,000 additional holiday visitors," he added.