Bookmakers slash odds of FG/SF government after next election in light of referendum

The chances of a Fine Gael and Sinn Fein government after the next election have been slashed by bookmakers in the wake of the resounding ‘Yes’ vote in the Eighth Amendment Referendum.

The chances of a Fine Gael/Sinn Féin coalition after the next General Election was one of the biggest movers in BoyleSports’ politics markets following the referendum result, plummeting into 5/1 having been a 20/1 shot before polls opened on Friday.

Both parties campaigned for a ‘Yes’ vote while most of the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party were backing ‘No’.

Leo Varadkar has also been backed into 2/5 from 4/5 with BoyleSports to remain in situ as Taoiseach even after the next General Election, while Mary Lou McDonald is now only 20/1 from her 66/1 chances when she replaced Gerry Adams as Sinn Féin President.

The odds of voters being asked to cast another vote this year drifted as the results poured in from around the country and 2019 is the now the 13/10 favourite to be the year to host the next Irish General Election, with 2020 also closing into 11/2 from 11/1.

Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports said the politics markets were taking quite a pounding as the results came in.