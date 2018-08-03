Book of condolence opens for Dublin man killed in US

A book of condolence has been opened in memory of a Dublin man killed in the US last Friday.

David O'Beirne died after being struck by a truck while on holiday with friends in Austin, Texas.

The 24-year-old was a member of St Jude's GAA club in Templeogue where the book will be open until Sunday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs are providing consular assistance and the Kevin Bell Trust Fund are helping with repatriation.

Police in the US are treating his death as a tragic accident.

