Book of condolence opened for Irishman murdered in South Africa
A book of condolence has opened in Churchtown, Co. Dublin following the murder of a local man in South Africa yesterday.
60-year-old John Curran was found with multiple stab wounds at his apartment in Cape Town.
The father of four was a Principal of The Good Shepard National School in Churchtown for 16 years before retiring a number of years ago.
The parent of one former pupil has fond memories of him.
"My children were here in the 90s and John was a great guidance for the children of the area. He was a great thinker as well," he said.
It is thought Mr Curran, who is originally from Dublin, was the victim of a robbery where only his phone was taken.
South African Journalist JJ Cornish says it does not appear the incident was a burglary that went wrong.
Mr Cornish said: "There is no indication of that at all. There was a British man who was stabbed in his flat in Greenpoint, not terribly far away, just last month and a 24-year-old man has been arrested in that regard."
