Bomb squad called to Ballymore Eustace after munition from Civil War found

A number of residents in a Co Kildare town had to be evacuated from their homes yesterday evening after a bomb dating back to the Civil War era was discovered.

It was found in the vicinity of Ballymore Eustace and required the attention of the Army Bomb Disposal team.

They were called to the scene at around 6.20pm, following a request from An Garda Síochána.

It is believed the device was discovered by a man who was about to cut down a tree.

The device was removed and the scene was declared safe at 7.40pm.

- Digital Desk