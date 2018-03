Cork city upgrades weather alert level as Storm Emma due to make landfall Cork City Council has advised that it has upgraded its Severe Weather Alert to level 3 status and it has activated its Crisis Management Team.

Latest: Met Éireann issues three further weather warnings Met Éireann has issued another three weather warnings, forecasting life-threatening weather conditions, including snow blizzards and 100kmp/h winds. Non-emergency services are to being shut down in many areas of the country.

White wedding could spell disaster for two Cork couples Brides always anticipate white weddings but few spend the 24 hours before their ceremonies wondering if the event is going to happen at all arising out of blizzard type conditions.

Child's body found after Fermanagh blaze that killed three others A fourth body, believed to be that of a young child, has been found by police investigating a fire that killed three other people in Co Fermanagh earlier this week.