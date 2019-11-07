Boil water notice costing businesses 'thousands of euro'

The owner of two businesses in north County Dublin has told of how the boil notice order is costing him thousands of euro.

Gerry Fagan, who is the owner of Gerry’s Fresh Foods and Jaques Café in Skerries, told Newstalk Breakfast that he is frustrated at the ongoing issues with Irish Water and the lack of consistency in supply.

He grows much of the produce for the café which has to be washed before it can be prepared. “We wash our own vegetables, so we have to boil water to do that, we have to use water to make soup, we have to boil that, we need water to wash salads, that has to be boiled too. For poached eggs we have to boil water.

It’s now a question of trust. The number one thing for us is the quality we give customers.

Mr Fagan said that he spent thousands of euro last year when there were problems with water supply and he had to install fresh water systems.

He also pointed out that this week it is costing him more to provide water to customers. “We give customers a glass of water with their meal, now we’re providing bottled water, free of charge.”

Mr Fagan added that it will be at least a week before he can use the water supply.