Body of woman, 30s, discovered at house in Dublin; death being treated as suspicious

The body of a woman in her 30s has been found at a house in Dublin.

Gardaí at Donnybrook investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body at Ranelagh Road, Dublin 6.

A member of the gardaí at the scene where a womans body was found on the Ranelagh Road, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

The body was discovered at 3.45pm this afternoon as part of an investigation into a missing persons case and the death is being treated as suspicious.

A man has been taken to hospital from the same scene with whats believed to be injuries to his legs.

The body remains at the scene and the area has been sealed off for a technical examination.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardai at the scene on Ranelagh Road in Dublin. Photo: RollingNews.ie

Anyone who may have any information is asked to contact Donnybrook Garda station on 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

- Digital Desk