Body of missing Irish man recovered from canal in Vienna

The body of a 21-year-old Meath man has been recovered from a canal in Vienna.



Ross Hanlon from Athboy went missing a week ago, after getting separated from his friends during a night out in the Austrian capital.



21-year-old Ross Hanlon was on a trip with college friends in the Austrian capital.





A television appeal was screened in the Austrian capital last weekend in an effort to find Ross, while a picture of him was circulated on Facebook.



In a post on Facebook, Ross’s brother Craig has thanked everyone for their support over the past week, adding that they will now bring Ross home.



However, searchers found his body in the Danube canal at around 5pm yesterday.

His post read: "We are going to bring Ross home and give him what he deserves. We all love you so much and we will see you soon.



"Stay strong brother."



Vienna Police spokesperson Harald Sörös says an autopsy has been scheduled.



He said: "We were sure he was the one who was missing.



"Now there will be research and we will see what the exact cause of death was."



- Digital Desk