Body of man in late 20s discovered in Galway
The body of a young man has been discovered in Galway.
The remains of the man in his late 20s were discovered at City Hall on the College Road at around 9:30am this morning.
The body was taken to University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem will be carried out.
Gardaí say the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.
RTÉ reports that it is understood the man was homeless and was originally from the Galway area.
