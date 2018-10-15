Body of man in late 20s discovered in Galway

The body of a young man has been discovered in Galway.

The remains of the man in his late 20s were discovered at City Hall on the College Road at around 9:30am this morning.

The body was taken to University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem will be carried out.

Gardaí say the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

RTÉ reports that it is understood the man was homeless and was originally from the Galway area.

- Digital Desk