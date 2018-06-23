Body of man, 20s, found in Tallaght park

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a body of a man at Butler Park off the Cheeverstown Road in Tallaght, Dublin 24.

The body of the man in his 20s was discovered shortly after 6.30am this morning.

Gardaí are treating the discovery as suspicious.

The area is sealed off and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

The Garda Technical Bureau are carrying out an examination of the scene.

Witnesses or anyone who was in the park last evening or early this morning are asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000.

Digital Desk