Body of man, 20s, found in Dublin housing estate

The body of a man in his late twenties has been found at a housing estate in west Dublin.

The man's body was discovered in the Greenridge Court area of Blanchardstown at 7.30am this morning.

Gardaí say they are investigating all circumstances surrounding his death.

The body has been taken to the city morgue at Whitehall for a full post-mortem examination.

Blanchardstown garda station. Photo: Google Maps

Digital Desk