Body of man, 20s, found in Dublin housing estate

Back to Dead Body Ireland Home

The body of a man in his late twenties has been found at a housing estate in west Dublin.

The man's body was discovered in the Greenridge Court area of Blanchardstown at 7.30am this morning.

Gardaí say they are investigating all circumstances surrounding his death.

The body has been taken to the city morgue at Whitehall for a full post-mortem examination.

Blanchardstown garda station. Photo: Google Maps

Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Dublin, Blanchardstown, Body

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland