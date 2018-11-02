Body of man, 20s, found in Dublin

The body of a man in his 20s has been found in Foxrock in Dublin.

The discovery was made at a house in the Tudor Lawns area at around 11.30pm last night.

The body remains at the scene, which has been preserved for a technical examination, and the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone in the area at the time, who may have seen anything unusual, to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Cabinteely Garda Station on 01 - 6665400, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

Digital Desk