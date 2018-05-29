Body of Jastine Valdez returning to Philippines today

The remains of murder victim Jastine Valdez are being returned to her native Philippines today.

Accompanied by her parents, the student's remains are being flown out from Dublin Airport to Manila.

She is to be buried in her home town of Aritao.

Mark Congdon, the honorary consul for the Philippines in Ireland, is to travel with the family.

40-year-old Mark Hennessy is believed to have abducted and killed the student in an apparently random attack.

He was shot dead by Gardaí and his funeral took place over the weekend.

