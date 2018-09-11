Body found in search for missing man in Lough Erne

Police searching for a missing man in Lough Erne in County Fermanagh have recovered a body.

A search was launched on Sunday evening after two men on a jet ski fell into the water in the Muckross Bay area.

One of the men managed to swim towards the shore and was picked up by a passing boat - a major search was then launched for the remaining man.

Yesterday evening, the search team discovered a body not far from where the accident happened yesterday evening.