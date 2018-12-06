Body found in search for missing Clare woman

A body has been found in the search for a Clare woman reported missing after she failed to turn up for work on Tuesday night.

While formal identification of the body has yet to take place, the search for the missing Sixmilebridge woman Annette Fawl (60), has been stood down.

Annette Fawl. Picture: Facebook

Ms Fawl was last seen on Saturday night after she walked home from mass with two neighbours.

A major search was launched after she failed to turn up for her cleaning job at a local school on Tuesday evening.

Search teams from Clare, Limerick, Galway and Tipperary had been involved in the operation.

Civil Defence unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operators deployed drones as part of the search.

Specialist Civil Defence unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) teams launched drones to help them search large and inaccessible areas.

READ MORE: Government agrees to accept 36 unaccompanied minors from Greece

A body was recovered from the river this afternoon and taken to Bunratty Search and Rescue Unit’s base before being removed to University Hospital Limerick for formal identification and postmortem examination.

The operation involved gardaí, Civil Defence teams from Clare, Galway and Tippeary as well as Bunratty Search and Rescue Unit, Nenagh Ormond Search Unit and Limerick Land Search Unit.

The search has since been stood down.