Body found in search for missing Clare woman
A body has been found in the search for a Clare woman reported missing after she failed to turn up for work on Tuesday night.
While formal identification of the body has yet to take place, the search for the missing Sixmilebridge woman Annette Fawl (60), has been stood down.
Ms Fawl was last seen on Saturday night after she walked home from mass with two neighbours.
A major search was launched after she failed to turn up for her cleaning job at a local school on Tuesday evening.
Search teams from Clare, Limerick, Galway and Tipperary had been involved in the operation.
Specialist Civil Defence unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) teams launched drones to help them search large and inaccessible areas.
A body was recovered from the river this afternoon and taken to Bunratty Search and Rescue Unit’s base before being removed to University Hospital Limerick for formal identification and postmortem examination.
The operation involved gardaí, Civil Defence teams from Clare, Galway and Tippeary as well as Bunratty Search and Rescue Unit, Nenagh Ormond Search Unit and Limerick Land Search Unit.
The search has since been stood down.
