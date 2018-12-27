Body found after van pulled from Cork's River Lee
A body has been recovered from a van that was pulled from Cork's River Lee early this morning.
It was reported that a vehicle entered the water from Kennedy Quay at approximately 3.30am and emergency services were called.
Three units of Cork City Fire Service attended the scene, with support from Gardaí and other services.
Lack of light restricted rescue efforts for some time but the van was pulled from the water several hours later.