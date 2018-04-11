Body finds seven TDs got donations that exceeded the allowed limit in 2017

Seven public representatives received donations that exceeded €600 last year.

Under the Standards in Public Office legislation, public representatives may not accept donations of more than €200 in cash or €1,000 from a single source and must disclose donations exceeding €600 from a single source.

SIPO says that all public representatives complied with these requirements, but some filed returns after the deadline.

The seven representatives who were required to disclose their donations were Fianna Fáil's James Lawless, Micheál Martin, Michael McGrath and Darragh O'Brien, Fine Gael's Kate O'Connell, Labour's Alan Kelly and Padraig MacLochlainn from Sinn Féin.

Michael McGrath and Micheál Martin.

- Digital Desk