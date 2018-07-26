Blood Moon 2018: All you need to know about this week’s lunar eclipse

The longest lunar eclipse of the century is set to take place on Friday and will see the Earth’s natural satellite turn blood red.

The celestial event, where the moon will line up with the Earth and sun, will be seen across Ireland and the UK and other parts of the Eastern hemisphere.

Here’s everything you need to know about the astronomical phenomenon:

What exactly is a blood moon?

(Yui Mok/PA)

During the eclipse the moon is expected to take on a red sheen, with the phenomenon being described as the “blood moon”.

As Dr Gregory Brown, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, explains: “At this time, the moon passes into the shadow of the Earth, blocking the light from the sun.

“However instead of turning black as you might expect, the atmosphere of the Earth bends the light of the sun onto the moon causing it to turn a deep red colour, hence this event’s somewhat ominous moniker.”

Why is it so special?

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

The lunar eclipse will be the longest in the 21st century, expected to last 103 minutes.

However, those living in the UK and Ireland will not be able to see the start of the lunar eclipse as the moon will still be below the horizon.

Dr Brown said: “While more common than the solar eclipse, the event is nonetheless fairly unusual, with even partial eclipses rarely happening more than once or twice per year and each is only visible from a portion of the Earth.”

Mars will add to the spectacle shining brightly below the blood moon as it reaches perihelic opposition – where the Red Planet and the sun are on directly opposite sides of Earth.

And those awake after 11pm will be able to catch a glimpse of the International Space Station (ISS), as it moves quickly across the sky from west to east. It will appear like a bright star, before fading from sight a few minutes later.

What’s the weather going to be like?

According to Met Éireann, rain is due to in west today and it will move eastward as the day progresses.

While it will be warm tonight, with temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees, it won't be dry everywhere.

Moon-gazers in west will be pleased to hear it should ream generally dry tonight but there will be outbreaks of rain in the east.

Friday will be clear for most of the day but there could be rain on that night.

Met Éireann says there will potentially be a few heavy showers with minimum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

When is the best time to watch it?

People watch a blood red supermoon in the skies above Glastonbury Tor (Ben Birchall/PA)

According to Mr Madge, Wales, the south and west of England and most of Northern Ireland should have clear skies.

Unlike a solar eclipse, the lunar event can be viewed without wearing protective eye gear.

Dr Brown said: “As the entire eclipse will occur when the moon is fairly close to the horizon, the main thing to ensure is that you have a clear sightline to the south east.

“Try to find an open space or high hilltop clear of trees and tall buildings around you.”

- Press Association