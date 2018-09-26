Blaze leaves two homes extensively damaged in Mullingar

Two homes have been extensively damaged after a fire in Mullingar, Co. Westmeath.

It broke out just after 8.30pm yesterday evening at the Lakepoint housing estate and emergency services attended the scene.

A number of people were treated for smoke inhalation but it is not believed anyone was seriously injured.

Gardaí are due to examine the scene this morning.

