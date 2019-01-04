Blaze in Bray leaves three-storey building gutted

Update: A three-story building in Bray, Co. Wicklow, has been gutted following a serious fire which broke out this morning.

The blaze started in the Florentine Bar on Main Street in the town.

Fire fighters putting out the fire in Bray today. Pic via the Wicklow Fire Service on Twitter.

The two top floors which were occupied by a solicitor's practice have been completely destroyed, while a pharmacy located on the ground floor has extensive water damage.

Chair of Wicklow County Council Pat Vance said the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Mr Vance said: "We don't know at this stage, it's very early days yet, we have to analyse what's really happened and the damage that has been done.

"They are private properties and it is fairly traumatic for the people that are affected by it, the three businesses that are affected by it."

Earlier: Firefighters tackle pub blaze in middle of Bray

Firefighters are continuing to tackle a serious fire in Bray, Co Wicklow.

It broke out at a pub at around 1.30am this morning on Main Street.

T-162 days. Drove up from #Kilkenny to work this morning to find the centre of #Bray cordoned off due to a major fire. pic.twitter.com/zSbwtr8dSL — Duane Phillips (@IrishWolfer) January 4, 2019

It is unclear how the fire started but no injuries have been reported.

Serious fire Main Street Bray overnight, 3 stations attended, Bray, Greystones, Wicklow Town. Still dealing with incident. @BrayTCouncil @wicklowcoco @gardai_ww pic.twitter.com/zDBehWBM5Z — Wicklow Fire Service (@FireWicklow) January 4, 2019

Members of the public are being advised to avoid the area.

Some bus routes in the area have been affected and diversions are in place.

Bus operator Go Ahead says the 45A, 184 and 185 routes are being diverted via Dargle Road.