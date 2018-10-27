Blasphemy referendum result 'significant for freedom of expression', says Amnesty Ireland

Latest: Amnesty International Ireland has welcomed the result of today's blasphemy referendum saying it is significant for freedom of expression in Ireland.

Exit polls suggest that the Irish people have voted to remove the blasphemy law from the constitution by between 69% and 71%.

Colm O’Gorman

"While we await the final figures from the national wide count, it is clear at this stage that the Yes side have carried the day. Today’s vote is another important step towards a human rights compliant Constitution," said Colm O’Gorman, Amnesty International Ireland Executive Director.

"It follows the massive support for the constitutional referenda allowing marriage equality and ending the abortion ban. People in Ireland have shown yet again that they value human rights and freedoms.

Blasphemy laws like Ireland’s violate freedom of expression. At a time when this freedom is under attack around the world, this referendum matters even more.

"Now, States like Pakistan can no longer justify their own severe anti-blasphemy laws by pointing to Ireland’s Constitution.

"This referendum outcome does not make people's freedom of religion or belief less protected. The government must still ensure that everyone can manifest and practise their religion without discrimination or threat.

"We also need to have robust prohibition of inciting hatred on religious and other grounds, in law and practice."

Vote-counting in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Earlier: Blasphemy referendum set to pass by a significant majority

Exit polls suggest that the 'Yes' vote for removing the Blasphemy law from the constitution might be between 69% and 71%.

The RTÉ exit poll also showed an overwhelming majority, 71% have agreed to remove the reference to blasphemy from the Irish Constitution.

While the Irish Times poll conducted by Ipsos/MRBI suggests 69% voted Yes to the referendum.

Michael Nugent from Atheist Ireland says if that is accurate, it will be a great result for freedom of religion, belief, and speech.

"We have to remember that they are only exit polls, they are not official results," said Mr Nugent.

"But even given the largest possible margin of error, it's very positive.

"Whatever the result, we would like to thank everybody who has campaigned for nearly a decade to make this referendum happen and to achieve such a good vote.

"Hopefully, when the full results come in we will have removed a medieval crime from our constitution."

Digital Desk