Black Saab car believed to be involved in number of Munster crimes - Gardaí seek information

Gardaí have launched an appeal for information about a car believed to be involved in a number of crimes in Munster.

The Black Saab 9-3 saloon car has been involved in crimes in Cork, Kerry and Waterford in the last few weeks.

It was found abandoned in Carrignavar in Cork last Friday having been seen driving at high speed through the area.

The vehicle has registration plates LJ55 VSY but Gardaí believe it may have had Irish reg plates previously.

Anyone who saw the vehicle in Whitechurch or Carrignavar last Friday between 3:30pm and 4:30pm is asked to contact Gardaí.

