Bishop calls on Catholic yes voters to attend confession; Pro-life FF TDs will support abortion bill, Martin says

Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin says he is in favour of holding a special Dáil sitting over the summer in order to get legislation passed to repeal the 8th amendment.

"I would like to see [the legislation] published before the summer recess. I would like to see a second stage debate before the summer recess.," he said.

It should be possible if we collectively process this to have this legislation passed in line with the wishes of the people as declared emphatically in the referendum.

"That is my position and that will be our position as we work with Government and other parties in the Dáil to give legislative voice to the decision of the people."

Michael Martin said he did not believe there were "fences to be mended" in his party.

"We had a freedom of conscience which we have been applying since 2013 that allows tolerance and respect for the opinions of others on questions like this.

"As far as I'm concerned, the people have now spoken. Many deputies have contacted me, many who voted no, very clear that they will support a bill and certainly will not do anything to oppose the passage of the legislation.

Meanwhile, Bishop of Elphin Kevin Doran has said he believes people who voted yes in Friday's referendum committed a sin and should attend confession.

Bishop Doran told Sean O'Rourke that he was surprised by the outcome of Friday's referendum.

"I do find it quite surprising that a majority of people voted for this," he said.

"Personally I'm very sad about it, I still believe in the right to life of every person, I don't believe there's any such thing as a life without value.

"As far as the church is concerned, what was true on Thursday last is still true today.

Unlike political liberalism, we're not going to change our core values because of a referendum vote because human rights are not really a matter for democratic decision.

A survey showed 12% of voters said religious views played a part in their decision.

"We have seen this coming. There are what I would describe as 'cultural Catholics' and then there are committed Catholics," Bishop Doran said.

"There's a difference between faith, which is a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, and religious, which is the communal expression of that faith. For many people who still consider themselves as Catholics, religion has become somewhat divorced from faith," he said.

He said he thinks it is a sin if Catholics voted yes on Friday knowing that it was leading to abortion.

"Every person's vote has a moral significance and a political significance. The Catholic Church is a family and nobody ever gets struck off and God never takes back his love.

What I would say to a Catholic who voted yes is this: if you voted yes knowing and intending that abortion would be the outcome, then you should consider coming to confession, where you would be received with the same compassion that is shown to any other penitent.

When asked if he considered a yes vote a sin, he replied: "If they knew and intended abortion as the outcome, yes I believe so."

Bishop Doran's remarks were met by a slew of text messages to the programme.

Texters who are practicing Catholics and who voted yes expressed their sadness at his views.

"I feel so sad and unwelcome now," one wrote.

Listen to the interview in full here: