Biggest homeless figures recorded last week as almost 10,000 without homes

Last week saw the biggest homeless figures on record.

The statistics show the numbers approaching 10,000 - including over 3,000 children.

Mike Allen of Focus Ireland says the cause of the problem has shifted.

"More than three-quarters of families who become homeless, their last stable home was in the private rental sector.


"Why did they become homeless? If you go back a couple of years it was rising rents and they were being driven out by the rising rents but the primary reason [now] is their landlord selling up or moving a family member into the accommodation."

