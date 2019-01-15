Bid to prevent nurses' strike underway as sides meet for talks

The two sides in the nursing dispute meet this morning in Dublin.

The talks between the INMO, the Psychiatric Nurses Association and HSE officials are aimed at averting a series of strikes scheduled to start at the end of the month.

Emergency cover to be provided in the event of the strikes going ahead will also be discussed

The INMO has scheduled the first of six nationwide strike days for January 30 while the PNA is planning a three-day stoppage from February 12.

Health Minister Simon Harris says nurses have responsibilities after signing up to the public sector pay agreement.

He said: "I think it's really important that everyone puts their shoulder to the wheel and tries to find a solution.

"Let's remember that in the case of the INMO they have signed up to a public sector pay agreement - they are a member of the Irish Congress of Trade Union and with public sector pay agreements comes benefits to your members, but also comes responsibilities of not causing industrial unrest."

