Ben Bulben 'NO' sign 'vandalised' and removed, say anti-abortion campaigners

Anti-abortion campaigners in Sligo say their sign on Ben Bulben was 'vandalised' and removed from the mountain last night.

Members of the 'No' campaign put up the sign on the North face of the mountain in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Only some debris from the sign is evident on Ben Bulben this morning.

One of the people who made the sign, Tommy Banks, told Ocean FM News last night that they had received threats from members of the public that the sign would be taken down.

He said: "A threat was made from some of the yes people, one of them came to me and said 'that will come down.'

"That was reported to the Guards, that was private property."

- Digital Desk