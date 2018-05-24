Belgian prime minister to visit Louth/Down border

The Prime Minister of Belgium is visiting Co Louth today to see for himself the impact that a hard border might have.

Charles Michel will visit the old Ravensdale border crossing at the Louth/Down border, accompanied by the Minister for Business Heather Humphreys.

Later, he will be in Dublin for talks about Brexit with the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The two leaders will also discuss the future of Europe and international issues.

Charles Michel.

- Digital Desk