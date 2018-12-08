Belfast man suffers 'life-changing' injuries in 'brutal and vicious' burglary

Police in the North are appealing for witnesses to an aggravated burglary in Belfast.

It happened in the east of the city last night.

At around 8.30pm, two armed men forced their way into a house in the Gibson Park Gardens area.

They punched the homeowner and assaulted him around the head with a pistol.

The man sustained a number of facial injuries, including deep cuts close to his eye where his glasses were smashed into his face. He was also kicked in the chest.

The two men left with a number of items and a sum of cash.

The victim managed to flee the scene while the two men were still in the house and he was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

One of the two attackers is described as being 6 feet tall, with a shaved head and wearing a hi-vis coat.

The other was slightly taller with short, ginger hair.

Police have described the incident as a "brutal and vicious attack that could leave the victim with life-changing injuries".

They are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw two men acting suspiciously to contact them.