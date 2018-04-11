Belfast court to consider reporting restrictions as ad calls for Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding to be reinstated

A Belfast court is to due to consider whether reporting restrictions imposed during the Belfast rape trial should now be lifted.

Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding were acquitted of raping the same woman at Jackson's home in Belfast in June 2016.

However, the media were banned from reporting on legal arguments that took place in the absence of the jury.

A hearing on whether that order should be lifted is due to be heard today before the trial judge Patricia Smyth.

It comes as an advertisement has been placed in today's Belfast Telegraph calling for Ulster Rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding to be reinstated.

The full-page ad has been funded by more than 100 supporters, describing the backlash against the men as "cyber prosecution".

It follows a similar crowdfunded campaign in the paper last week calling for the players to be sacked.