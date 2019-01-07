Belfast Cathedral Quarter renaming profoundly lacks empathy, campaigners say

Campaigners opposed to the renaming of Belfast’s historic Cathedral Quarter have said there is nothing authentic about the rebranding.

Save CQ is also calling for the property company behind the £500m Tribeca regeneration project to change its plans to demolish the Cathedral Quarter in the city centre.

Vice-chairwoman of the voluntary group, Dr Agustina Martire, said: “The announcement of the Tribeca Belfast rebrand is a superficial naming exercise, a new way of window-dressing a development that is profoundly lacking in empathy with this authentic place.”

We have reached out to local stakeholders who we hope to meet with in the coming weeks to talk about changes to our forthcoming plans and listen to their feedback. #TribecaBelfast pic.twitter.com/5LwM6wZ1rV — Tribeca_Belfast (@Tribeca_Belfast) December 17, 2018

Dr Martire added: “There is nothing local or authentic about the Tribeca Belfast proposal or its brand – but the name is not the problem.

“The problem is the 21 historic buildings that will be completely or partially demolished across two conservation areas and the two listed buildings that will only be partially retained.”

The Queen’s University architecture lecturer made the remarks in an address to Belfast City Council on Monday evening ahead of a motion on the controversial plans.

We'll be speaking out agains this scheme on Monday 7 January at the @belfastcc meeting, in support of a motion brought by Cllr @LeeReynoldsDUP. We'd love to see our supporters in City Hall (starts 6pm), but if you can't make it, you can livestream the meeting. — Save CQ (@SaveCQBelfast) January 4, 2019

A motion calling upon Castlebrooke Investments to drop the Tribeca branding for their city centre regeneration scheme has been proposed by Councillor Lee Reynolds.

Castlebrooke plans to build 1.5 million-square-foot of residential, office, retail and hospitality units on the 12-acre site beside St Anne’s Cathedral.

The company unveiled the name of the project as Tribeca Belfast last November. The marketing campaign included an online video voiced by actor Jamie Dornan.

Castlebrooke said the name aimed to reflect the development’s location as the ‘triangle beside the Cathedral’.

The first phase of the development is due to be completed by 2021.

Dr Martire said eight art venues and organisations would be displaced by the plans in their current format.

She added that the developer was focusing on providing additional retail units at a time when the city had a retail vacancy rate of 17%.

Councillors also heard an address from Conor Shields of Save CQ, who recited a poem of protest he wrote after the rebranding was announced.

Approaching 60,000 views in 6 days.

My poetic counterblast “Pro Tanto Quid Retribamus- SaveCQ”.



A response to the utterly inappropriate so-called development and rebranding of Belfast’s historic core. No offence @JamieDornanoffi but #WeKnowWhoWeAre https://t.co/5PJAibxmB2 pic.twitter.com/wWfEyybGIw — Conor Shields (@ConorJShields) December 5, 2018

“We are not Tribeca – that name will not last. We are CQ, Cathedral Quarter, the historic heart of Belfast,” he read.

The Belfast native, who was one of the co-founders of the Cathedral Quarter Trust, said it was the “insult and the injury” of the marketing video that prompted his poetic response, which he uploaded online.

It was viewed by 30,000 people in just two days. Since then, it has been watched 68,000 times.

- Press Association