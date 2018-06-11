Belfast care home under scrutiny fully complies with regulations, review finds

A Belfast care home which has been under intense scrutiny fully complies with regulations, an independent assessment said.

Inspectors previously identified issues of concern at Dunmurry Manor surrounding governance and management, the health and welfare of patients and staffing arrangements.

Reports were commissioned by the Health Department.

An interim report said: "Dunmurry Manor, at the time of the visit, was fully compliant with the regulations.

"The residents' rights and needs to live safe and comfortable lives were met, with staff who can be creative and aspirational in assisting realise people's personal wishes and dreams."

The "rapid safeguarding review" was conducted by CPEA - a social care, health and management consultancy - to scrutinise concerns raised about care and the health system's response to them.

Where issues of concern are identified there are solutions and action plans put in place and referrals made to other agencies, it added.

"The senior staff of the organisation are kept fully informed of the progress and outcomes from the audits can be seen by them remotely.

"Staff report the organisation is still involved in the home and has been very supportive to the managers and staff."

Dunmurry Manor is a 76-bed care home for the elderly including those with dementia.

It is owned by Essex-based Runwood Homes and concerns were raised by former employees and family members over standards of care since at least 2016.

The CPEA report added: "There are effective systems and processes in place to have a good overview of all areas of the home."

It said the level of scrutiny visits from health trusts needed to be reviewed.

"The manager and team need time, space and support to progress specific improvements for example in care planning and management."

Sean Holland, Chief Social Worker, said: "I recognise the concerns of residents and their families when care falls short; it is vital that effective action is taken to deliver improvements and put things right.

"The primary responsibility for providing safe and satisfactory care in such homes rests with the operators.

"However, when problems are identified, residents and their families need to know that Trusts and the RQIA (Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority) will intervene."

-PA