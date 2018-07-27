Begging biggest criticism from tourists visiting Dublin

Begging is the biggest complaint from tourists who come to Dublin.

Fáilte Ireland is warning the behaviour is "one to watch".

Feedback from visitors to the city criticised begging and value for money.

Richard Guiney, CEO of We Are Dublin Town says they regularly get feedback from people who have been approached on the streets.

"Comments that we get back on consumer surveys, begging comes up all the time as something that people feel slightly intimidated about, particularly in the evening time," he said.

It is an issue, it's an ongoing issue and it's one that's raised quite regularly by the business community.

