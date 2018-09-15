Batches of Avonmore soups recalled over plastic fears

Glanbia is recalling a number of products from its Avonmore fresh soup range due to the possible presence of small pieces of blue plastic.

Soups that may be affected carry the best before dates October 5 and October 8, 2018.

Notices for customers have been posted in both Tesco and Dunnes Stores.

The products affected include 400g units of Low Fat Med Veg, Button Mushroom, Potato & Leek, Tomato & Basil, Winter Veg with Creme Fraiche, Mixed Veg, Cream of Chicken and Chicken & Veg, as well as the 700g Farmer's Choice Mix Veg and 1 kilogram Chicken and Veg.

Customers can return the goods to the store where they were purchased.

For further details you can check out the website for the Food Safety Authority of Ireland on fsai.ie

Digital Desk