Barry's Tea urged to ditch the plastic from their teabags
23/05/2018 - 14:38:00Back to Cork Ireland Home
A woman who set up a petition calling on Barry's Tea to eliminate plastic from their teabags says she did so for her love of tea.
It has emerged that the Cork company uses a small amount of plastic to seal the bags, meaning they are not fully compostable.
In a statement, Barry's Tea says it is exploring ways to remove the plastic.
Lisa Quinn whose petition has almost ten thousand signatures says it is an easy thing to do.
"I'm not a major eco-warrior, I just try to do my best just like everybody else," said Ms Quinn.
"I put what I can into the recycling, I put what I can into the brown bin.
"But I do love tea and I go through an enormous amount of tea bags and I feel like in Ireland, everybody does that.
"It is probably one just really easy way to help the environment that we could all get on board with."
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here