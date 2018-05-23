Barry's Tea urged to ditch the plastic from their teabags

A woman who set up a petition calling on Barry's Tea to eliminate plastic from their teabags says she did so for her love of tea.

It has emerged that the Cork company uses a small amount of plastic to seal the bags, meaning they are not fully compostable.

In a statement, Barry's Tea says it is exploring ways to remove the plastic.

Lisa Quinn whose petition has almost ten thousand signatures says it is an easy thing to do.

"I'm not a major eco-warrior, I just try to do my best just like everybody else," said Ms Quinn.

"I put what I can into the recycling, I put what I can into the brown bin.

"But I do love tea and I go through an enormous amount of tea bags and I feel like in Ireland, everybody does that.

"It is probably one just really easy way to help the environment that we could all get on board with."

