Barry Cowen: Controversy over PTSB mortgage sales will not bring down government

Fianna Fáil's Housing spokesperson, Barry Cowen, does not believe the controversy over the sale of some Permanent TSB mortgages could collapse the government.

Further negotiations are expected to take place with the Finance Minister, on a proposed bill by the opposition party aimed at protecting mortgage holders.

The issue has led to a major political row after Permanent TSB revealed plans to sell thousands of loans linked to private homeowners.

Concerns have been raised the loan sell off could result in more homes being repossessed.

"No, it doesn't have to bring down the government at all," said Mr Cowen.

"The Taoiseach in his initial response to Micheál Martin when he spoke about the bill that Michael McGrath will be bringing forward said the Minister for Finance would work in conjunction with Michael McGrath in an effort to bring about legislation as soon as practically possible to ensure that vulture funds - the owners of the vulture funds specifically - are held to account and are regulated in a way in which one would expect all banks to be."

Digital Desk