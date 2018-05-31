Barbeques banned from Dublin's Phoenix Park
Barbeques have been banned from Dublin's Phoenix Park.
Visitors to the park had been allowed to cook on them in a trial running since 2010, but those in charge say that is now over.
The Office of Public Works has blamed fire damage to things like benches, as well as large amounts of litter.
Green Party Councillor Ciaran Cuffe expects people will just ignore the ban.
He said:
"You go to any other city around the world and parks have places to barbeque."
