Barbeques banned from Dublin's Phoenix Park

Barbeques have been banned from Dublin's Phoenix Park.

Visitors to the park had been allowed to cook on them in a trial running since 2010, but those in charge say that is now over.

The Office of Public Works has blamed fire damage to things like benches, as well as large amounts of litter.

Green Party Councillor Ciaran Cuffe expects people will just ignore the ban.

He said:

I would acknowledge that there are some difficulties with tables being burned by disposable barbeques but I think we should work with those who barbeque and provide quality spaces where they could continue doing what they are doing.

"You go to any other city around the world and parks have places to barbeque."

- Digital Desk