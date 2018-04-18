Baranardos chief, Fergus Finlay, would seek nomination for Presidency if position was vacant

The outgoing chief of Barnardos says he'd be interested in running for President, IF Michael D. Higgins did not go for re-election.

Fergus Finlay

The President's term is up this Autumn and he is yet to indicate whether he will put himself forward for another seven years.

Fergus Finlay, who is stepping down from Barnardos, went for the Labour nomination prior to the last election.

Mr Finlay said he believes there should be an election but says he will not run against President Higgins.

"I worked with Michael D when he was on the back benches ... He was an outstanding minister and an outstanding President. I won't oppose Michael D."

