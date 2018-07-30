Banning gambling ads in sport needs to be part of wider approach to tackling addiction - Fianna Fáil

Banning gambling ads in sport needs to be part of a wider approach to tackling addiction, according to Fianna Fáil.

Yesterday, President Michael D Higgins raised concerns about the influence of gambling and suggested a ban on industry advertising during sporting events.

He called for legislation on the issue and said education is just one part of the solution.

Anne Rabbitte from Fianna Fáil - who have proposed tougher laws in the area - says gambling and sport are too closely linked.

He said: "We are after watching the recent World Cup in soccer and every time there was an ad break you were bombarded with the advertising recruiting people to use the online gambling mechanism and promote gambling which is very unfair.

"As President Higgins said himself, there are people who actually have an addiction within the sporting sphere that are being targetted."

- Digital Desk