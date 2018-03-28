Baltimore RNLI completes medical evacuation after fall on Sherkin Island

Baltimore RNLI was launched earlier today to carry out a medical evacuation from Sherkin Island.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat following a request from the Irish Coast Guard at 1.39pm to provide medical assistance and evacuation to a man with suspected abdominal injuries following a fall on Sherkin Island off the coast of West Cork.

The volunteer lifeboat crew arrived on scene at 1.45pm and transferred the casualty to the all-weather lifeboat.

The lifeboat returned to Baltimore lifeboat station arriving at 2.01pm where it was met by two HSE paramedics who treated the casualty whilst they waited for the HSE ambulance to arrive.

Weather conditions were good at the time with a south-westerly force 4-5 wind and calm sea conditions within the harbour.

There were seven volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat, Coxswain Kieran Cotter, Mechanic Cathal Cottrell and crew members Jerry Smith, Brendan Cottrell, Micheal Cottrell, David Ryan and Aidan Bushe. Providing assistance at the lifeboat station was Don O’Donovan.

Speaking following the call out, Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer said: ‘Medical evacuations from the islands off the Cork coast are a vital service carried out by the lifeboat crew for our communities.

"Thankfully conditions today were good and the crew were able to reach the casualty quickly and transfer him to Baltimore to be taken into the care of the HSE.

"We hope the injured man makes a full recovery."

