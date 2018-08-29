Baltimore RNLI assist fishing vessel in difficulty off West Cork coast
Baltimore RNLI assisted a fishing vessel in difficulty south of Kedge Island off the coast of Baltimore, West Cork this afternoon.
The lifeboat crew was requested by the Irish Coast Guard 2.12pm to assist the 8m fishing vessel, with two people on board, after it had become propped three miles off Kedge Island near Baltimore.
The all-weather lifeboat was launched with five volunteer crew on board.
Baltimore RNLI was called out this afternoon (Wednesday 29 August) to a fishing vessel that had got into difficulty south of Kedge Island off the coast of Baltimore, west Cork.— baltimore lifeboat (@rnlibaltimore) August 29, 2018
The lifeboat established a tow and brought the vessel back to Baltimore harbour at 3.23pm.
Speaking after the call out, Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer said:
