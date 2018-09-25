Ballyshannon gardaí seek public's assistance locating 34-year-old woman
25/09/2018 - 22:00:00Back to Missing people Ireland Home
Gardaí in Ballyshannon are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 34-year-old Rhonda O’Loughlin.
She was last seen at Bridgetown, Laghey, Co Donegal on Sunday, September 23, 2018.
She is described as 5ft 5' in height, of slim build with brown/auburn hair.
When last seen she was wearing a red top and grey tracksuit bottoms.
Please contact Gardaí at Ballyshannon on 071 9858530 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 with any information.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here