Ballyshannon gardaí seek public's assistance locating 34-year-old woman

Gardaí in Ballyshannon are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 34-year-old Rhonda O’Loughlin.

Missing Rhonda O'Loughlin.

She was last seen at Bridgetown, Laghey, Co Donegal on Sunday, September 23, 2018.

She is described as 5ft 5' in height, of slim build with brown/auburn hair.

When last seen she was wearing a red top and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Please contact Gardaí at Ballyshannon on 071 9858530 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 with any information.

- Digital Desk