Ballymaloe founder and award-winning chef Myrtle Allen has died

Back to Cork Ireland Home

Myrtle Allen, an award-winning chef who founded Ballymaloe cookery school, has died.

Mrs Allen, who passed on her culinary skills to daughter-in-law Darina, died peacefully at Cork University Hospital yesterday, surrounded by her family. She was 94.

Mrs Allen was lauded as being a pioneer for Irish food.

Together with her husband, Ivan, she bought Ballymaloe house in Cork in 1948 and the home was opened as a restaurant in 1964.

She was the first Irish woman to be awarded a Michelin star, in 1975, and ran an Irish restaurant in Paris.

Her husband Ivan died in 1998. She leaves behind 22 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Myrtle Allen, Ballymaloe, Cork

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland