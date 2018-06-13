Ballymaloe founder and award-winning chef Myrtle Allen has died

Myrtle Allen, an award-winning chef who founded Ballymaloe cookery school, has died.

Mrs Allen, who passed on her culinary skills to daughter-in-law Darina, died peacefully at Cork University Hospital yesterday, surrounded by her family. She was 94.

Myrtle Allen passed away peacefully at Cork University Hospital on Wednesday 13th June, surrounded by her family. pic.twitter.com/F6Yzhqd2rn — Ballymaloe House (@Ballymaloe) June 13, 2018

Mrs Allen was lauded as being a pioneer for Irish food.

Together with her husband, Ivan, she bought Ballymaloe house in Cork in 1948 and the home was opened as a restaurant in 1964.

She was the first Irish woman to be awarded a Michelin star, in 1975, and ran an Irish restaurant in Paris.

Her husband Ivan died in 1998. She leaves behind 22 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.

